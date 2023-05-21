The crowds have flocked back to Central Maitland for the Taste Festival, a year after wet weather impacted attendances.
Maitland City Council estimates between 14,000 and 15,000 people made a visit to The Levee over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Apart from the many stalls offering locally produced gourmet food, highlights included illuminated art installations, cooking demonstrations and live music.
A Maitland City Council spokesperson said event organisers were very happy with the turnout.
"We've been very fortunate this year, that it's been sunny throughout," the spokesperson said.
The council spokesperson said festival-goers were impressed with the floral-themed light installations, which lit up the Riverlink gateway and were situated further along High Street.
Attendees were able to get handy cooking tips at the Kitchen Stage from groups such as Slow Food Hunter Valley, Local Connections, The Icky Sticky Patisserie, Hungerford Hill Wines and Lady Blackbird Sourdough and Pastry.
"We've had lots of local business up on the stage, over the weekend we had 30 singer-songwriters from the region as well taking part in the event, so setting the mood with some music," the spokesperson said.
The festival also featured two pop-up laneway eateries in Coffin Lane and Dransfield Lane.
"They've both been popular, they've both again been themed around a certain cuisine, so Italian food down in Coffin Lane which has been themed in a romantic Italian style so that it's themed towards romantic couples," the spokesperson said.
"Dransfield Lane has been home to some Asian cuisines, dumplings, noodles and Korean fried chicken."
