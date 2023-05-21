The Maitland Magpies are up to sixth on the Northern NSW NPL Men's ladder after a comfortable 3-0 win over Lambton Jaffas on Saturday, May 20.
A goal after eight minutes to James Thompson and one three minutes later to Braedyn Crowley put the Magpies in a commanding position at Cooks Square Park.
Crowley added another in the 66th minute to seal the win which pushes Maitland within touching distance of the top-five.
The win completes a double for the Magpies over the Jaffas this season after they recorded 2-1 away win on Wednesday, April 26.
The Magpies are two points behind Jaffas and Newcastle Olympic with a superior goal difference, Olympic have played a game less.
Maitland have hit a rich vein of form in the past month which started with back-to-back hammerings of Adamstown followed by a 5-0 win over Lake Macquarie on Wednesday, May 17.
Speaking to ACM, co-captain Crowley said the team had not given up on back-to-back NPL premierships.
"It's only halfway through the season and we're confident we can beat any team," Crowley said. "We just need to go on a run, but at the moment we're just taking it game by game.
"No one is down, it's not panic stations, but we want to get into that consistent form.
"Getting those wins against Adamstown and Lakes, obviously they are the bottom teams, but it's good to gel together as a team, score some goals and get on that winning run.
"We're set in our formation and I guess it's just more about playing with the same players each week, which is giving us that consistency.
"Clicking with those players up front and in midfield, it's been a good couple of weeks, but we need to back it up tomorrow. It's another important game."
Thompson returned against Jaffas after missing the Lake Macquarie match with a back problem.
A factor in Maitland's resurgence has been the fitness of Crowley and Thompson. Crowley hurt his ankle early in the campaign and missed two games, while Thompson fractured his ankle and snapped three ligaments before last year's grand final.
"I've been feeling good the last couple of weeks," Crowley said. "I know Jimmy has had a few problems with his ankle, but I think we're pretty much back to full fitness."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.