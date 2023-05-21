The Maitland Mercury
Braedyn Crowley hits top form as Maitland Magpies beat Lambton Jaffas 3-0

Craig Kerry
Ben Carr
By Craig Kerry, and Ben Carr
Updated May 21 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
Magpies co-captain James Thompson in action against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday, May 7 at Darling Street Oval. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Magpies co-captain James Thompson in action against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday, May 7 at Darling Street Oval. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

The Maitland Magpies are up to sixth on the Northern NSW NPL Men's ladder after a comfortable 3-0 win over Lambton Jaffas on Saturday, May 20.

