Will Nieuwenhuise and Chad O'Donnell score doubles as Maitland Pickers beat Western Suburbs

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:30pm
Maitland winger Will Nieuwenhuise dives to score the opening try against Wests at Harker Oval on Sunday, May 21. Picture by Ben Carr
The Maitland Pickers are outright second on the Newcastle RL ladder after notching a commanding 40-10 win over Western Suburbs on Sunday, May 21.

