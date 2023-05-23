Alleged bikie pleads not guilty over Anzac Day pub brawl

ALLEGED Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang member Jarred James Marko made a brief appearance in Kurri Kurri Local Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to assault.
Police say Mr Marko, 33, of Weston, was involved in an Anzac Day brawl at the Criterion Hotel in Cessnock during which he threw a stool at another man, causing facial injuries.
Today he appeared in court unrepresented to plead not guilty to the two charges, affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Emergency crews were called to the venue on Cessnock Road, Weston, at about 5.30pm on Anzac Day.
He was arrested and taken to Cessnock police station where he was charged by police from the Northern Division High Risk Offender Team.
The magistrate adjourned his matter to July 11 at which time his lawyer will represent him.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
