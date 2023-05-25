Now in its sixth year, the Maitland Portrait Prize competition has once again shown the outstanding quality of Hunter artists.
The prize, run by Maitland Region Society of Artists, is on exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery from Thursday, May 25 at 3pm to Sunday, June 4.
Judging, which will be conducted by Newcastle portrait artist Pablo Tapia, will be finalised ahead of the opening event on Thursday, May 25 at 3pm at the gallery, and prizes will be awarded at 4pm.
For the first time, a high school student section has been added, with young artists from Hunter Valley Grammar School, Singleton High School, St Joseph's College Lochinvar, St Bede's College Chisholm, All Saints College and Merewether High School trying their luck.
There are 43 portraits in this year's competition, and the subject is Dr Cameron Archer AM, former Tocal Agricultural College principal of 28 years.
Every year a different Maitland identity is the subject of the prize.
Maitland Region Society of Artists treasurer Jenny Dimmock said this year's paintings are all very impressive.
"It's all high quality," she said.
Sittings for the portraits were conducted on March 23 and 25, and the student sitting was a workshop tutored by Jane Lander.
"Jane Lander took them in hand and told them all about their materials and then went into how to produce a good portrait," Ms Dimmock said.
"She was really fantastic for the kids, I learned a few things just listening to them."
Prizes will be awarded for winner, second and highly commended in both the adult and student sections.
Dr Archer is best known in Maitland as the principal of Tocal Agricultural College, a position he held for 28 years.
He grew up near Yass and knew from an early age he wanted to pursue a career in agriculture.
He and his wife Jean lived in Darwin for a time, where Dr Archer worked in the tropics as an agronomist.
In 1974 their home was destroyed by Cyclone Tracy and they were both trapped under the rubble for some time before freeing themselves.
The following year they moved to Paterson, after Dr Archer was offered a teaching position at Tocal Agricultural College.
He became principal in 1987 and held that position until retirement in 2015.
During his time at Tocal Dr Archer contributed significantly to the advancement of the college through resource and program development.
Dr Archer's involvement with the Tocal Field Days helped shaped the event into what it is today.
Dr Archer is president of the Paterson Historical Society, patron of the Maitland Historical Society and was a key figure in the conservation of notable buildings throughout Paterson, Tocal and Belgenny Farm at Camden.
He has authored and co-authored many books detailing the areas history and completed a PhD with University of Newcastle in 2008 on the environmental history of the Paterson Valley.
In 2013 Dr Archer was awarded an Order of Australia medal for his services to agricultural education and heritage conservation.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
