The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Singleton-born Meghann Coffey smashes West Macs Monster 231km course record

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meghann Coffey crosses the finish line, wining the Sonder Monster ultra-marathon event on Sunday, May 21. Picture by West Macs Monster
Meghann Coffey crosses the finish line, wining the Sonder Monster ultra-marathon event on Sunday, May 21. Picture by West Macs Monster

Singleton-born ultra-marathon runner Meghann Coffey has smashed the course record competing in a 231km event in central Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.