Will Cranston-Lown hits buzzer-beater as Maitland Mustangs beat Hornsby in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 24 2023 - 7:00am
Mustangs captain Josh Clifford in action against Inner West Bulls at Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Floyd Mallon
A buzzer-beater from Will Cranston-Lown has sealed a 81-79 away win for the Mustangs over the last-placed Hornsby Spiders on Sunday, May 22, moving Maitland to one win outside the top eight.

