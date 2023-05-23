Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show returns this weekend

The Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show is on again this weekend to entice and inspire those who love the great outdoors.
Organisers say this year's Maitland show will be one of the biggest ever.
The show is on at Maitland Showground on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 26, 27 and 28, and this year attendees have the chance to win a $9,995 Active 4x4 accessory package.
One of the largest recreational shows in the Hunter, there will be more than 130 caravans on display and more than 200 exhibitors.
There will be entertainment all weekend with The Australian Travelling Fishing Show, camp oven cooking and the Flair Riders freestyle bike show on Saturday and Sunday.
A great range of boats will be on display and it will be the perfect chance to see what's new in the boat marketplace.
A delicious range of food and refreshments will be available throughout the weekend, plus there's plenty of seating.
For more information, lists of products and updates visit www.ruralscene.com.au.
Tickets are available only at the gate, $16 for adults, $12 for aged pensioners and kids under 16 are free when accompanied by an adult.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.