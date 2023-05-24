Northern Beaches Council Corporate and Legal Director Jeff Smith has been appointed as Maitland City Council's new General Manager.
Mr Smith will take over the reins from David Evans who has held the position for the past 25 years.
Mr Evans worked his way up the council ranks after taking on a traineeship in town planning in the early 1970s.
Mr Smith was announced the successful candidate during an extraordinary council meeting on Monday night.
Council received nearly 100 applications from across the country for the general manager's position.
Mr Smith, a Certified Public Accountant and Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors was appointed following a unanimous resolution of the council.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said Mr Smith boasted an impressive 29-year career in the private and public sector.
Following other senior local government roles including at Port Stephens Council and Randwick City Council, Mr Smith has held his position at Northern Beaches Council since 2019.
"We conducted an extensive and thorough recruitment process to find the right person to lead the management of our great council operation into the future," Cr Penfold said.
"Jeff ticks all the boxes. He has great breadth of experience, a real focus on customer service and is an exceptional financial manager.
"He is highly regarded and well respected within the industry and further afield, and we are very fortunate to have someone of his calibre join us.
"Importantly, Jeff is very down to earth, genuine and people focused and will be a great fit for our community and council.
"I am confident Jeff will help lead our organisation to the next level as we continue to deliver quality services and infrastructure for the people of Maitland," Cr Penfold said.
A father of three, and new grandfather, Mr Smith was born and bred in the Lower Hunter where he still lives with his wife and family.
Mr Smith will join Maitland City Council as General Manager, under a five year contract, from July 3.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.