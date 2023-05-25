Ashleigh Handsaker has earned a spot in a London kitchen with one of the world's leading chefs.
The 20-year-old Maitland woman has won a $10,000 scholarship to work with acclaimed chef Brett Graham at The Ledbury, in England, for a month.
She fed 22 people an entree, another 22 a main meal and another 22 a dessert - with the help of a team of apprentices - to secure the win.
Contestants had to incorporate blue swimmer crab with citrus in the entree, veal cheeks with autumn vegetables in the main, and chocolate and a vegetable in the dessert.
"You've never met them before, you don't know their cooking ability, and it's stressful because you're monitoring them and trying to make sure they are on time and they aren't burning anything," she said.
The Ledbury has two Michelin stars and Ms Handsaker is certain Graham's leadership will take her career to the next level.
"I couldn't believe it at first, it was a big sigh of relief, there was so much work and anxiety and stress in the competition and then it was all taken away and it was all worth it in the end," she said.
The scholarship couldn't come at a better time.
Ms Handsaker is a third-year apprentice at Fratelli Roma, in Maitland, and is weeks away from becoming a professional chef. She dreams of owning her own restaurant in Maitland, where she can help apprentices reach their full potential.
"I've learned a lot and I wouldn't be where I am today if I didn't have my boss teaching me these things along the way. I'm forever appreciative for the opportunities they have given me," she said.
The scholarship is offered through The Hunter Culinary Association in conjunction with TAFE NSW and the prize money will pay for her airfares and accommodation in London.
Ms Handsaker will make the trip next year and wants to work with Graham for six months after her initial four-week stint.
"This competition has given me a foot in the door. Learning from Brett will be an awesome experience and a lot of things i'll learn from him I wouldn't learn in Australia," she said.
"I'd like to learn as much as I can and bring it back to the Hunter."
Ms Handsaker grew up cooking in the kitchen with both her parents and enjoyed cooking subjects at school.
She encouraged female chefs to enter the scholarship next year as well as other industry competitions.
She said it was important to take advantage of the opportunity for self-development.
"Every comp I've competed in, in the past, was male dominated and I wanted to do it and show other young female chefs that they can compete as well - competitions aren't just for the men," she said.
"I was here for myself for the knowledge and to challenge myself, but I was also here to encourage other young female chefs."
