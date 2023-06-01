RIVER RUN
ATHLETICS CENTRE
If you can brave the early start on Sunday, Maitland River Run kicks off at the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre at 7am. The picturesque 4km course winds its way along the Hunter River, before working its way back to the athletics track. Entry fees are from $55 to $105 based on distance, visit maitlandriverrun.net.
LITTLE WOMEN
MAITLAND GAOL
This weekend is the last chance to see Maitland Musical Society's production of Little Women at Maitland Gaol. Tickets are on sale now, with shows running from 7pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday and 2pm to 5pm on Sunday. Get tickets at events.humanitix.com/little-women-the-broadway-musical.
In the news:
SELF-GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Open both days of the weekend from 10am to 4pm, come and do a self-guided audio tour and have a wander through. Maitland Gaol offers a genuine glimpse into the history of one of the state's most prominent prisons. Visit www.maitlandgaol.com.au to book tickets ($19 adults, $13 kids).
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Maitland Community Markets are on again this Sunday morning at Maitland Showground from 9am to 1pm. Wind your way through dozens of indoor and outdoor stalls selling something new, something old and lots in between, plus food and local produce from local farmers and backyard gardeners.
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND RAILWAY MUSEUM
The Maitland Railway Museum open day is on this Sunday from 10am to 3pm, marking the 40th anniversary of the end of steam haulage of coal on the South Maitland Railways in June 1983. The museum has steam train displays, equipment, tools and artefacts. Entry is a gold coin donation. The museum is on Mount Dee Road.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
