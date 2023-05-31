The Maitland Mercury
Maitland set to shine on NSW netball's biggest stage

Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:45pm
Maitland open team defender Abbie Morgan sticks close to her Nelson Bay opponent on Sunday,. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Maitland netball passed a trial run before hosting the NSW State Senior Netball titles on June 10-12 with flying colours with both on-court success and top marks for hosting teams from across the north at the representative carnival on Sunday.

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

