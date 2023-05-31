Maitland set to shine on NSW netball's biggest stage

Maitland netball passed a trial run before hosting the NSW State Senior Netball titles on June 10-12 with flying colours with both on-court success and top marks for hosting teams from across the north at the representative carnival on Sunday.
Teams from as far afield as Sydney, Tamworth, Port Macquarie, the Central Coast and locally from the Upper Hunter, Coalfields, Port Stephens and Newcastle took part in competitions from under-11 through to Opens.
There was plenty of quality opposition for the Maitland sides with state titles Champions Division and Division 2 opponents to compete against.
Maitland will host Opens Division 1, 17 and 15s Division 1 and 2 and Open Men's Division 1 and 2, while Newcastle hosts Opens Division 2 and 3 and 17s and 15s Division 3 and 4.
On Sunday Maitland fielded teams in all age groups with clean sweep results by their teams in Under-11 Maroon and the Maitland Open team with both sides winning all seven games they contested.
The Maitland U-17s finished a very credible fourth with four wins and three losses.
Maitland U-13s won the Under-14 Division with five wins and a draw competing against older teams.
In Under-11 White finished second with five wins and one loss.
Maitland U-12 Development finished fourth in Under-12 Division 2 with three wins and three losses,
In Under-13s Maitland U-12 was fifth in Under-13s with four wins and three losses competing against older teams.
Maitland U-14s upstaged Maitland U-15s by finishing third in the Under-15 Division with five wins and two losses, while the U-15s were seventh with two wins and a draw.
Kurri Kurri's under-13s and under-11 Blue teams won their divisions with clean sweeps of seven wins from seven games and Kurri Kurri Red under-11 was also second in their division.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
