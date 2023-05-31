The Rams will look to bounce-back in Hunter Coast Premier Hockey this Sunday at Maitland Park against Gosford missing a slew of their regular starters.
Captain-coach Simon Orchard will be missing for two months after breaking a finger while Lachlan Lidbury and Dane Simpson are absent after being picked in the NSW under-18 team.
NSW under-21 representative Ryan Simpson, Isaac Smith and Josh McGann are also missing from the line-up.
"It's all happening, we're under the pump but we're still doing pretty good considering," Orchard said.
The Rams are equal third after a 3-2 loss to Wests at Maitland Park on Sunday, May 28. Isaac Farmillo scored both goals for the home side.
Orchard said he doesn't begrudge players having other commitments.
"The guys who get picked, that's great reward for their talent, we want to see Maitland kids exposed on the national stage," he said.
"I think both of those two young guys (Lidbury and Simpson) in particular have enormous potential.
"I reckon it can only do us a world of good by having them go away and be exposed to different coaching, a different level of play and they'll come back more experienced and more improved."
Despite the disruption in the Rams line-up, Orchard said there are plenty of positives to come out of the season so far.
"I just said to the guys on the weekend if we zoom-out and don't focus on losing to Wests and we focus on the season in its entirety, I think we're still in a pretty good spot considering everything that's happened," he said.
"We still have a pretty good core of guys who are really talented players, Isaac Farmillo, Matty Brown at the front are experienced guys have been around for years and played at a really high-level.
"Matty McGann at the back is our captain and is always leading by example and has got experience in the Hockey One league and plays in Sydney every week as well.
"We're also throwing guys into first-grade who are taking their opportunity...with absence comes opportunity, guys are getting thrust into the roles and I love it.
"The more guys who are capable of filling in and playing first grade minutes, the better by the end of the season.
"It's a balance between hanging in there and staying attached to the top four and hoping for a few more troops to come back."
Maitland (8) play Gosford (10) who are one place above them on the ladder, Norths (17) are the runaway leaders through the early part of the competition. The Rams last played the Magpies in round one, winning 4-3.
Gosford will be missing star player Mick Taylor who is part of the under-21 Australian team. He has been rested ahead of a European tour in June.
