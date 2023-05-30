The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Barry Richards and Matt Holwell selected for Australia to play in New Zealand series

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Richards (left) and Matt Holwell pictured in 2018 have been selected to represent Australia in a series against New Zealand. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Barry Richards (left) and Matt Holwell pictured in 2018 have been selected to represent Australia in a series against New Zealand. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Barry Richards and Matt Holwell have been selected to represent Australia in a trans-Tasman series after starring at the national Masters Indoor Cricket Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.