More than 200 attended the Save Walka Community Alliance's rally against the proposed holiday park

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:00pm
The group rallied at Walka Water Works to voice their opposition to the planned holiday park on Sunday, May 28. Picture by David Atkinson.
Protests against a planned holiday caravan park at Maitland's Walka Water Works have stepped up with more than 200 residents gathering at the site on Sunday, May 28 in opposition to the $15.1 million project.

