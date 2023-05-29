Rutherford residents Lydia and Sarita Siddens are gearing up to walk a huge 150km to raise money for brain cancer, in honour of their late father and husband Leigh.
Leigh passed away in 2022 from glioblastoma brain cancer at 47-years-old, just 10 months after his diagnosis.
To raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation, Lydia and Sarita are taking part in The Big Three Trek, walking from McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle to Brookvale Oval, Sydney from June 30 to July 2.
"It's just not fair really how young he was, and we just wanted to raise awareness about how cruel it is," Lydia said.
"I didn't really know much about brain cancer until dad got diagnosed with it, so I'm assuming a lot of people are in the same boat. That's why we're doing it."
Lydia said the Mark Hughes Foundation and its nurses were a major support while her dad was sick, and she hopes to raise $10,000 for the foundation to put into research and funding nurses.
"I was kind of hoping it goes towards research of course, but I also know that a lot of their money goes to paying their nurses that work for them, they don't get paid by the government they get paid by the foundation," she said.
"There's only two or three in the Newcastle area, and when someone gets diagnosed with brain cancer the Mark Hughes Foundation straight away assigns a nurse from their foundation, and they pretty much are with you every step of the way.
"They book in all their appointments for them and help the family with the medication, and they'll give you a call every single day nearly just checking to make sure everything's going okay, because the hospital doesn't do that."
The two women are currently training by walking at least five kilometres a day, and trying to get their feet used to walking for long periods of time.
The trek will end at Brookvale Oval just in time for the Beanies for Brain Cancer NRL round.
On Sunday, June 4 at 12pm Lydia and Sarita, with the help of their brother and son Max, will hosting a fundraiser at The Bradford Hotel, Rutherford to help raise money.
"We've got raffles, auctions, a couple of 100 club games, and there's a band playing, I'll be selling beanies as well, and there'll be donation tins as well, and a meat raffle," Lydia said.
If you can't make it to The Bradford, donate to Lydia's fundraiser at thebigthreetrek3.gofundraise.com.au/page/Lydia-8770912.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
