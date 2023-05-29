The Maitland Mercury
Lydia and Sarita Siddens to walk 150 kilometres for the Mark Hughes Foundation

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:30am
Lydia and Sarita Siddens with a picture of Leigh Siddens. Picture by The Bradford Hotel.
Rutherford residents Lydia and Sarita Siddens are gearing up to walk a huge 150km to raise money for brain cancer, in honour of their late father and husband Leigh.

