A group of residents who are against the development of a holiday park at Walka Water Works has said they are "outraged" by the responses given by council at the Walka Water Works Live Q&A on Thursday, May 11.
But Maitland City Council says this group's claims are misleading.
The Save Walka Community Alliance said the responses given to the community's concerns during the livestream were inadequate, and they continue to oppose the development of the holiday park at Walka Water Works.
"Save Walka is calling the Q&A nothing more than a box ticking exercise for council to say they have engaged the community," Save Walka campaigner Lee Galloway said.
The group said it is calling for the holiday park development to be halted and reviewed, and for council to agree to meet the community face to face to debate the proposal in a public forum.
"Council sped through the Q&A, providing inconsistent, sometimes dismissive answers and overall, an entirely unsatisfactory response to major community concerns about development plans for this fragile site," Ms Galloway said.
In response to Save Walka's concerns, Maitland City Council general manager David Evans said council knows there are a lot of opinions and views about the future of Walka Water Works.
"Walka is significant to the entire community," he said.
"We know there are diverse interests and views about Walka and this is why we have opened up a number of opportunities for the community to participate in the process at a very early stage, noting that detailed planning for the site is yet to commence.
"This has included a Facebook Live Q&A which attracted over 1400 views and addressed 84 questions, as well as establishing a community liaison group, which is comprised of existing user groups, community members, neighbours, local business representatives and those with environmental and heritage interests to work with council for the duration of the project.
"Broad community consultation will also occur throughout the planning and delivery of the project."
Mr Evans said "one particular group" has chosen not to engage with council about the future of Walka, after repeated offers of meetings.
"Their claims about the staged reopening of Walka are misleading, given the vast majority (96 per cent) of the Walka site will still be freely, publicly accessible, with improved amenity."
"We will also be enhancing the natural environment and protecting flora and fauna, improving access and restoring and reopening the historic pumphouse building after many years of it being closed, which will improve the heritage value of the site.
"This project is but one part of a partnership between the state government and council to realise the full reopening of the Walka site, something that is keenly sought by the whole of the community."
Save Walka said council did not answer questions by families who have ashes of loved ones scattered on the site, and others the group submitted were left unanswered.
"The key issue of Walka being a regionally significant wetlands and sensitive bushland environment supporting critical wildlife habitat was completely swept under the carpet in the Q&A," Ms Galloway said.
"Many challenging and important questions were not responded to, including about Walka being critical-designated green and public recreation space for the Maitland community in the context of a rapidly urbanising LGA.
"The question as to why a caravan park is tied to the grant ($6.1 million of the funds) was not satisfactorily answered."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
