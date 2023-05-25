The Maitland Mercury
Long-term Thornton Redbacks coach Gary Wand stands-down after West Wallsend loss

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
Thornton in action against West Wallsend on Sunday, May 21 at Johnston Park. Picture by Tp Visuals
Thornton in action against West Wallsend on Sunday, May 21 at Johnston Park. Picture by Tp Visuals

Long-term Redbacks coach Gary Wand has stood down from the top job after a 6-1 loss to West Wallsend in round 13 of Northern League One.

