A former hay shed turned holiday home has been named one of the best places to stay in the country.
The house, called Vintage Steel, is in the top 10 in the Stayz Holiday Home of the Year awards.
While the property didn't take out the win, it was one of three NSW properties to be named a finalist and owner Bernadette Spacal was incredibly excited to hear the news.
"We actually couldn't believe it was true," she said.
"The previous owners built the steel fireplace and balustrades, they used 25 tonnes of steel in their renovations throughout the three levels. All recycled timber was used.
"We love the openness of the three levels with the huge void in the centre. The multiple living areas inside and out are great for children and parents' separate times."
The top 10 were selected from a list of criteria which included having a 4.5 or higher star rating, standout amenities and spaces for spending time with family and friends.
One of the finalists from NSW, called Sinclairs of Berry - in Berry NSW - took out second place in the competition.
The winner was a home near Sunshine Beach in Queensland, which has been deemed a Mediterranean inspired Mykonos castle.
Stayz travel expert Daniel Finch said the finalists were the "perfect inspiration" for families planning their next getaway.
The Hinton home can sleep 16 people in 8 bedrooms and has 3.5 bathrooms. There is a pizza oven in the lounge, a 6 metre plunge pool outside and even an internal clothes drying room.
It was built in 1889 and the conversion to a 'smart home' took six years.
"We've owned the home for nearly 2 years now and we have done a lot of the renovations," Ms Spacal said.
"We really furnished the property, built the pool and designed the gardens.
"We added a bathroom and two extra bedrooms on the ground floor. We felt it was really important to have a pool in the country during summer months."
The home has high density wall and ceiling insulation, an energy efficient hot water system, and a specialised home ventilation system that includes air conditioning.
It also has double structural framework for added strength and new plumbing and wiring.
It costs an average of $105 per person, per night, for a group of 16 to stay there.
Ms Spacal said 30 per cent of her guests were visiting to attend a wedding and the proximity to places like Morpeth, Tocal House and Wallalong House was an added bonus.
She said there was a lot to love about the property and its surrounds.
"We love the sunset through palm trees in the distance from the balcony on the second level, divine in the evening with a cocktail in summer," she said.
"The pool in the country during summer and wood fire and pizza oven in the winter months is perfect."
"We love strolling in the country to the river three blocks away and sitting outside the first pub built in the district, The Victoria Hotel (1839), for early dinner as the sunsets with our Irish wolfhound dog, Birdi."
