The Kiwanis Club of East Maitland spread plenty of joy across Maitland nursing homes on Mother's Day.
Residents of Benhome, Mt Carmel, Maitland Grange, Rutherford Park and Whiddon at Largs received a visit by Kiwanis East Maitland members, accompanied by a flower and a decorated card.
Primary school students from Millers Forest Public School and Irrawang Public School provided the decorated cards for the special occasion.
Kiwanis Club of East Maitland President Andrew Swanson said the club has been doing the Mother's Day project for more than 25 years.
"The thought behind the project was to brighten up Mother's Day for those in nursing homes, some of whom may get no visitors on the day," he said.
"These are then presented to ladies in nursing homes along with a flower, and Mother's Day best wishes from the Kiwanians who deliver the flowers."
Mr Swanson said the cards are very well received and the schools often get a letter of thanks from the nursing home residents.
There is an equivalent project for Father's Day, when cards are accompanied by a handkerchief.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.