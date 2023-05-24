The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiwanis East Maitland club delivered flowers and decorated cards to nursing homes residents on Mother's Day

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 24 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right, Kiwanis members Jenny Swanson, Anna Swanson and Andrew Swanson delivering flowers to residents at Benhome on Mother's Day. Picture supplied
Left to right, Kiwanis members Jenny Swanson, Anna Swanson and Andrew Swanson delivering flowers to residents at Benhome on Mother's Day. Picture supplied

The Kiwanis Club of East Maitland spread plenty of joy across Maitland nursing homes on Mother's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.