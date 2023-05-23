Orchids of all species and colours will decorate St James Anglican Church Hall at Morpeth from June 3 as part of the Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's winter show.
The winter orchid show will be open to the public at the Tank Street church between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, June 3 and 9am and 3pm on Sunday, June 4.
Twenty exhibitors will place their orchids on display to the public and for judging, with over 100 plants entered into the winter show.
The orchid show will be judged by independent judges from the Australian Orchid Society and they will decide which orchid will be crowned grand champion.
Each entrant will be judged on shape, colour, size, number of plants flowered and the health of the plant.
There will also be raffles and expert orchid growers will be available to give advice on orchid care and the society's shop will be open.
Anyone is welcome to attend for a $2 entry fee and the two-day event will be cash only.
Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society meetings are held at the Masonic Hall in East Maitland from 7.30pm on the second Thursday of the month.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
