The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

The Winter Orchid Show returns to Morpeth in June

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER ORCHID SHOW: An orchid entered into the 2022 Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's winter show. Picture supplied
WINTER ORCHID SHOW: An orchid entered into the 2022 Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's winter show. Picture supplied

Orchids of all species and colours will decorate St James Anglican Church Hall at Morpeth from June 3 as part of the Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's winter show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.