Over his three years at the Blacks, captain Sam Callow believes this is the year where it could all fall into place.
Maitland are second in Hunter Rugby's premier competition and are clicking into gear having won their third game-in-a-row at Marcellin Park on Saturday, powering past Hamilton 39-17.
The Blacks led 17-0 and 17-7 at half time. Hamilton scored twice after the break to level at 17-all. However the home side rallied.
"We got in a bit of an arm wrestle after half-time," Blacks coach Luke Cuningham said. "That was the most pleasing thing.
"The focus for the past couple of weeks has been the ability to go from competing in a contest, flicking the switch and going on with it. We grounded it out and then got on the front foot.
"We kicked a penalty for 20-17, then we created a nice play down the short side and put winger Aidan Precopis away."
Breakaway Callow, who was appointed captain at the start of the season, said the team is starting to gain consistency.
"I feel we're starting to click a lot more this week than previous weeks," he said.
"The past few games we have only probably played our best footy for about 50 minutes of the game and they've been a lot closer than we would have liked them to be."
"I think this is by far our best chance of having a crack at it (winning the premiership).
"It would just be nice to get a win over Merewether during the season so it just gives everyone confidence that we can beat the best."
The captain prides himself on hard-work and leading by example but admits he has had to take on additional responsibility this year.
"I've tried to increase my talk a lot more, like more so on the paddock, I'm not really one for the big pump up speech," he said.
"I'll always try and lead by example rather than my words but I definitely have to pick up the talk a bit more.
"But before the game and stuff I'm definitely not one for a big speech. I tried it once and it didn't go too well, I lost my words."
Maitland host Wanderers on Saturday, June 3 at Marcellin Park. Callow believes they will be a stern test coming off a resounding 52-22 defeat to Merewether.
"They did get touched up on the weekend but they've always been a bit of a pain for us," he said.
"Last year they knocked us out of the semis and its always been a very physical game when we play them.
"I'd consider them a good team too, I think they've lost three or four in a row now and they wouldn't be happy with that."
Kick-off is at 3pm.
