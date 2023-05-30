Experienced hand Matt Trott back to answer Maitland SOS

Maitland have turned to their other premiership-winning goalkeeper, Matt Trott, after losing Paul Bitz to a knee injury.
Bitz's NPL season is over after scans revealed meniscus damage and other problems in his knee.
The 35-year-old, who was in his final season, has not played since coming off halfway through the round 10 loss to Olympic.
Magpies coach Michael Bolch said it was a disappointing end for Bitz, who helped Maitland to the premiership last season.
"He could have had a shot and come back in about six weeks, but he's 35 and they advised that he was probably better off calling it quits, so I think that's it for him," Bolch said.
Taylor Pate, 21, has filled the void since but Bolch wanted an experienced hand in his ranks given his back-up options were all teenagers.
Former Mariners gloveman Trott, who turns 38 next month, answered an SOS from Bolch and played reserve grade last Saturday before warming the bench in the 4-1 first-grade win over New Lambton.
Trott was part of Maitland's maiden top-division premiership in 2019 and retired after the following season, which ended with a grand final loss to Edgeworth.
Bolch was pleased to have Trott back and liked what he saw from him on Saturday.
"He's been playing over 35s the last couple of years," he said.
"He's one of these keepers who think they are a striker, so he plays as a striker in over 35s, and he's the leading goalscorer the last two years, he tells me.
"He played reserve grade on Saturday and he hasn't lost anything. It looked like he hadn't missed a game
"Taylor will be the first-grade keeper and Trotty is there as an experienced back up and we'll just go on form.
"At the moment, Taylor is ticking every box.
"Trotty was more than happy to step in and play a sort of a mentor role to Taylor and help him improve, so it's good."
Trott came onto the Magpies roster in the window for changes last week.
Bolch said he was comfortable making no more changes, given the return of two key players.
Maitland welcomed defender Tom Davies back from a broken hand on the weekend, while Tyrell Paulson returns this week after two months away with work.
"He'll be like a new player after being away for so long and he'll add a bit of a spark and energy to our front third," Bolch said of Paulson.
The boost comes as another attacking option, Damon Green, prepares to leave.
Green, who came to Maitland this season from Broadmeadow, is set to take up a work opportunity in South Australia in the next fortnight.
The Magpies, who are away to leaders Charlestown on Sunday, have bounced back from a poor start to sit sixth on 21 points - just a win outside the top five.
