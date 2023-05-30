The Maitland Mercury
Former CEO of Carrie's Place at Maitland, Jan McDonald, faces court hearing over fraud charge

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:25pm
Jan McDonald, former CEO of family violence and homelessness shelter Carrie's Place, has faced a hearing in Maitland Local Court over one count of dishonestly obtaining advantage by deception. File picture
THE former CEO of a Hunter family violence and homelessness shelter is fighting a fraud charge in court, after being accused of improperly approving her own pay changes.

