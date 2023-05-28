The Maitland Magpies have surged back into finals contention after comfortably accounting for New Lambton 4-1 in round 13 of the NNSW NPL.
The win has Maitland (21) sitting just outside the top five in sixth position after the win on Saturday, May 28 at Cooks Square Park.
The Magpies hosted the Eagles with other NPL Saturday fixtures rescheduled after a storm hit the Hunter on Friday.
James Thompson and Braedyn Crowley combined early to take the game away from New Lambton. The Eagles conceded an own goal after four minutes after Crowley sent in a low cross for Thompson.
Crowley then had a goal of his own after six minutes and another from a Thompson cross after 24 minutes.
He then had his hat-trick five minutes later as the home side led 4-0. The Eagles grabbed a consolation goal in the 34th minute.
Magpies assistant coach Gavin Woolfe said the home side were pleased with a dominant first-half performance.
"We were pretty keen to knock a couple away early against New Lambton and did that," he said.
"Then went in at 4-1 and spoke about doing all the right things in the second-half but we sort of flattened out a little bit.
"It's been five games in two weeks and I think it probably caught up with us."
After the slow start to their premiership defence, the Magpies have put themselves back in the race. Woolfe said having a consistent starting line-up on the park has enabled confidence to grow amongst the team.
"The boys are certainly a lot happier and motivated than what they were a few weeks back going through that bit of a rough trot," he said.
"What we've actually done over the last couple of weeks is run out with the same starting 11 for a few consecutive weeks.
"We were sort of looking earlier on in the season to find out what the best combinations were.
"We struck a good result a few weeks ago and we've maintained that starting 11 and I think that's really helped us out."
Maitland (21) will get a true test of their form when they travel to play top-of-the-table Charlestown (28) on Sunday, June 4 at Lisle Carr Oval.
Azzuri won 2-1 in round three at Cooks Square Park in March, sparking a three-game losing streak for the Magpies.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.