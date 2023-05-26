HAIL is belting parts of Newcastle as part of a thunderstorm working its way up the coast.
Forecasts predicted a high chance of rain in the city on Friday with a chance of hail but backyards were blanketed in white before midday in some coastal suburbs.
The storm is expected to abate into the evening.
Hail has been reported in parts of Lake Macquarie, Merewether, Adamstown, New Lambton and Valentine, with thunder audible far ahead of the storm itself under dark-blue skies.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Friday predicted southwesterly winds of between 25 and 40 km/h, with an 80 per cent chance of rain.
No severe weather warning was in place for the region shortly before noon, with a hazardous surf warning cancelled earlier in the day.
Boaters are urged to remain vigilant for strong winds along the coast both on Friday and Saturday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
