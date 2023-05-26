The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Newcastle hail: storm hits Hunter coast as wind warning in place

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hail has blasted parts of the Hunter. Picture by Madeline Link
Hail has blasted parts of the Hunter. Picture by Madeline Link

HAIL is belting parts of Newcastle as part of a thunderstorm working its way up the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.