HOMICIDE squad detectives have released CCTV vision as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Zachary Davies-Scott near Cessnock.
Emergency crews were called to Traders Way at Heddon Greta at about 10.50pm on December 27 following reports of a shooting.
Paramedics treated Mr Davies-Scott - known to many in the area as 'Donnie' - at the scene, but he could not be saved.
The State Crime Command's Homicide Squad is investigating under Strike Force Roslyn, with help from NSW Police Northern Region investigators.
Police have been told several people allegedly forced their way into a home before Mr Davies-Scott was shot.
The group left the scene in a white SUV that was seen travelling on Main Road, Heddon Greta, shortly after the incident.
In February, detectives seized a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander from a street in Boolaroo at Lake Macquarie.
Police on Wednesday May 31 released CCTV footage showing a man at a Lambton service station - investigators believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, solid build, with dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white Nike logo, black shorts, baseball cap, a cross-body bag and white shoes at the time.
"Anyone who recognises this man - or has any information at all that could assist this investigation - is urged to come forward. We believe someone must know something, and no piece of information is too small," Homicide Squad commander Detective Acting Superintendent Virginia Gorman said.
"Our detectives are examining every piece of CCTV, looking at every clue, and following every lead. We will not stop until we have brought those responsible for Zac's death to justice."
