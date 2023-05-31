The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police charge man after finding pistol, methylamphetamine, $18,000 cash in car at Heddon Greta

Updated May 31 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pistol, meth, $18k allegedly found in car during Heddon Greta vehicle stop
Pistol, meth, $18k allegedly found in car during Heddon Greta vehicle stop

A MAN remains in custody after he was allegedly caught with a gun, illicit drugs and thousands of dollars in cash when police stopped him in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.