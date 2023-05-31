Pistol, meth, $18k allegedly found in car during Heddon Greta vehicle stop

A MAN remains in custody after he was allegedly caught with a gun, illicit drugs and thousands of dollars in cash when police stopped him in the Hunter.
Police said officers were patrolling Heddon Greta at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 30, when they stopped a vehicle for a search on Main Road.
Police allege the officers found a pistol, $18,000 in cash, 70 grams of methylamphetamine and 34 oxycodone tablets in the vehicle.
The driver - a 25-year-old Dungog man - was taken to Kurri Kurri police station and charged with 13 counts.
These included four charges of possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, as well as several gun-related charges.
He was refused bail in Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday, May 31, and will face Newcastle Local Court on August 9.
