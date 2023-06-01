For half a century, couples of Maitland have turned to Bailey's Showcase Jewellers for their engagement rings, wedding bands and meaningful gifts.
Now, the time has come for Bailey's, one of Maitland's longest surviving businesses, to close up shop as owners Doug and Tanya Crich head into retirement.
From Ashtonfield in the east to Muswellbrook in the west, generations of Hunter families have travelled to Central Maitland to pick up something special from Bailey's.
Mr and Mrs Crich, who bought the business from Des and Jim Bailey in 1993, will lock up for the final time on Friday, December 22. Mrs Crich has worked for the business since she was 16.
"We've enjoyed serving the community of Maitland for all these years," Mr Crich said.
"It's gone through a couple of major changes from when we first bought it, it was mostly a retail jewellery store.
"And it's become in the last 15 years a major manufacturing jeweller, we make a lot of jewellery for a lot of people.
"I'm fifth generation Maitland and my son's sixth generation, so we're long established Maitland people, and I think that's what's made it so good."
The Criches have travel on the horizon, and are looking forward to getting a caravan and doing the "big lap" around Australia, as well as spending more time with their sons Mark and Jack and their partners.
"It is exciting, it's the next phase of our lives," Mr Crich said.
Not only are Mr and Mrs Crich retiring, but the whole Bailey's team as well - staff Deirdre Carey, Jen Bloomfield and Narelle Mordue, and longtime watchmaker David Allen.
Over the years, the Criches have seen many trends come and go - such as white gold in the 2010s, but one piece they say will never go out of style is a single round one carat diamond engagement ring with six claws on a gold band.
"We've sold them before and we sell them now," Mrs Crich said.
Bailey's has a 20 per cent off storewide sale on now until it closes or while stock lasts.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
