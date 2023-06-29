The Maitland Mercury
Police find car allegedly containing stolen goods and methamphetamine in Thornton

Updated June 29 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 12:02pm
File picture
A man has been charged for drug possession and displaying an altered number plate in Thornton overnight.

