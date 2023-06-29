A man has been charged for drug possession and displaying an altered number plate in Thornton overnight.
The 30-year-old man was charged following a vehicle stop at Thomas Cook Drive in Thornton at about 3am on Wednesday morning.
Police were patrolling the Thornton area when they located a vehicle allegedly displaying altered plates.
A search allegedly revealed property suspected to have been stolen during a recent break and enter at Rutherford and a small bag containing methamphetamine.
The man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with possess prohibited drug, use class A vehicle displaying altered numberplate, possess vehicle part with altered/defaced etc part number, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The man was refused bail. He will appear in local court on Thursday.
