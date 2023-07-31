The number of new housing lots approved in Maitland over the past year has cemented the city's position as the fastest growing regional area in the state.
The position is likely to continue with developers seeking consent for another 2500 blocks across the Local Government Area.
Maitland council approved 1147 new housing lots in the 2022-23 financial year.
There are 1100 lots that are awaiting construction, 800 lots where construction is underway and 889 lots with roads built and civil works finished.
In the past few months more than 800 housing lots have been approved across Chisholm, Lochinvar and Gillieston Heights.
New school sites have also been earmarked in Gillieston Heights.
More than $85 million has been spent on subdivisions in Maitland over the past financial year.
Maitland council general manager Jeff Smith expects the demand will continue and said people "recognise Maitland's potential as a great place to live".
This financial year council will spend $19.7 million on major roadworks construction, $9 million on road rehabilitation and resurfacing and more than $40 million on building and recreation works.
"Liveable infrastructure and the natural environment are two key considerations as we continue to grow our city," he said.
"We're committed to maintaining the balance between progress and preserving the character of our city through great development outcomes."
The council took an average of 27 days to process a Development Application in 2022-23, which is one of the fastest in the state.
Mr Smith said the council's Local Housing Strategy 2041 had an increased focus on "planning holistically for new neighbourhoods".
The council has earmarked several future projects for the LGA including new community centres in Tenambit and Chisholm, planning for new sports grounds in Chisholm and Lochinvar and a new skate park and play space at Roy Jordan Oval in Gillieston Heights.
