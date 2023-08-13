The Maitland Mercury
NBL1 East: Maitland beaten 83-80 by Sutherland in grand final thriller

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
August 13 2023 - 11:30am
Maitland's Will Cranston-Lown was awarded NBL1 East MVP after a standout season for the Mustangs. Picture by Floyd Mallon
The Mustangs have fallen agonisingly short of an NBL1 East title, beaten 83-80 by Sutherland in the grand final on Saturday night.

