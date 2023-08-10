Jack Edwards has capped an exceptional season by being named the NSW Touch player of the year.
The Beresfield Bandits player was awarded the Dylan Hennessey Medal at the NSW Touch awards on Saturday, August 5.
The award was a fitting accolade after Edwards represented Australia for the first time in April as the Emus took on New Zealand in a trans-Tasman series.
The series included a thrilling 7-6 victory in the second test, Edwards scoring the match winning try in a drop-off after scores were locked. He also received the coaches award for his performances against New Zealand and Japan.
"The Dylan Hennessey Award, that's someone who I got to play with at State of Origin the last couple of years and got to play with in the Australian team this year," Edwards said.
"It's a pretty unreal award to get, he's obviously one of my idols - to get it in the first year that it's been on offer is just crazy."
The All Saints' College school teacher will take to the court on Saturday night representing the Maitland Mustangs in the NBL1 East grand final.
After that, the multi-talented sportsperson will lace-up the boots ahead of the summer touch football season.
"We'll start preseason as soon as this wraps up (basketball), so no time off, straight back into it (and) it's a completely different kind of fitness - the basketball and the touch," Edwards said.
Edwards will be looking to return to the international arena after his standout performances for the Emus in April.
"It was the best experience of my life by far (playing for Australia), just playing with the best in the world, against the best in the world (was amazing)," he said.
"The preparation is unbelievable, professional so just being part of that environment kind of gives you the itch to make it again and sort of not let it go."
It was a big night for the Maitland touch football community at the NSW awards, Maitland Touch Association were awarded state affiliate of the year and regional affiliate of the year while president Shelly Rush Nichols received the Aileen May medal as president of the year.
Maitland Touch referee Jeffrey Gilewski also received a Blues award for volunteer recognition.
In March, the association won their first state final in 24 years when the under-14s boys defeated Wagga Wagga.
