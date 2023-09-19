Most home buyers in Chisholm's Waterford development haven't had to move far at all, with a majority coming from within Maitland and surrounding areas.
In the 2022-23 financial year, 62.5 per cent of Waterford buyers came from postcodes 2322 (the same), 2320, 2287, 2321, 2295 and 2323, which represent areas like East Maitland, Maitland, Gillieston Heights and Newcastle's outer suburbs.
The numbers have been similar across the full five year period since AVID Property Group acquired the development in 2017.
Currently, there are more than 4000 residents living in the Chisholm development, including more than 1700 families.
AVID Property Group is celebrating five years since taking over the development, previously called Waterford County.
Since its acquisition, the community has grown from 750 blocks to 1700 blocks, and the brand new Waterford Plaza shopping and community precinct is scheduled to open in November.
Slated for completion in 2028, Waterford is set to be home to more than 6,500 people. The masterplan includes 74 hectares of greenspace, wetlands, and parks as well as 7km of cycling and walking tracks.
Stage 55 and stage 10 at Waterford is currently selling with lots from 796sqm to 2000sqm, starting at $620,000.
Residents Marty and Jodie Whiley were among the first buyers at Waterford, getting the keys in December 2020.
"Living in Waterford has 100 per cent allowed us to have space while still being connected to everything else. We love the location, the surrounds, and the accessibility," Mr Whiley said.
"We originally moved here for my work in the military, but it's just grown from there. We now own a beauty salon business in the local area, and we've welcomed a daughter who will one day go to a school within the community. We're here to stay."
In its five years with Waterford, and more than nine years in the region, AVID has invested more than $40,000 into the community through its Sponsorship and Grants Program.
