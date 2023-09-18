It's rare to find a transport service that will not just get a patient to their appointment, but sit and wait inside with them too.
It's this care and dedication that sets Maitland's Volunteers for Palliative Care apart from the rest.
The organisation, which offers free support for end of life care patients, is calling for community help to get back to its full capacity after the socially-distanced COVID years.
Its volunteers offer companionship, respite for carers, recording of life stories like letters and memoirs, transport to appointments and connection to other services.
Established in 1990, the organisation has 14 volunteers right now and four more in training.
Volunteers for Palliative Care chairperson Ross Iles said the organisation's difference is the way the volunteers care for their clients and that they wait.
"It's just companionship in that time of need," he said
"We have trained volunteers doing the transport, so while they're transporting these people they're actually their companion. They're not just a driver who takes them and says off you go to have your radiation I'll see you later.
"One of the blokes even takes them to McDonalds at Hexham on the way back."
The group hosts fundraisers like trivia and barbecues throughout the year to raise money for costs associated with the transport service, the next one being a barbecue at Carols at Maitland Gaol this December.
The group is calling for volunteers and clients.
Mr Iles said their volunteers do a range of things, and companionship is one of the most valuable.
"One lady said one day she just took the lady down to the river and sat and looked at the river for an hour and it brought back memories," she said.
The group has funding from Hunter New England Health to hire a volunteer coordinator, who takes the time to match volunteers and clients together who will be a good fit.
To find out about volunteer opportunities or find out how the organisation can help your family, visit www.palliativecaremaitland.org.au or call 0459 712 725.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.