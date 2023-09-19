The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland chasing President's Cup treble with win against St Mary's

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Luke Knight scores a try against South Newcastle in the Newcastle RL grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 2. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland's Luke Knight scores a try against South Newcastle in the Newcastle RL grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 2. Picture by Peter Lorimer

As far as tittles go, there's not much Maitland haven't won in the past four seasons. Two Newcastle Rugby League premierships, a couple of President's Cup trophies, and minor premiers in the COVID-affected season of 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.