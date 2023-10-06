Veterinarians across the region have had waiting rooms inundated with pets suffering from snake bites over the past couple of weeks.
Recent warm weather and sunshine has drawn snakes out of their winter low-energy brumation phase, and residents are encouraged to be on the look out to keep themselves, children and pets safe.
Maitland snake catcher Justin 'Bill' Lantry said he has been averaging five to six snake call outs per day.
"It's a very active time of year for snakes," he said.
Mr Lantry said the most common snakes he's seeing at the moment are red-bellied black snakes, eastern brown snakes and common tree snakes.
If someone sees a snake on their property, he said they should "move pets and people away and give the snake space".
"Watch from a safe distance and allow it to move on or call a catcher to move it on," he said.
"People intentionally interacting with snakes is one of the leading causes of snake bite in Australia."
Although snakes in strange places has become the every day to Mr Lantry, he said some quirky call outs he has had recently are removing snakes from car engine bays and chests of drawers.
"They will use anything for safe shelter to hide from us," he said.
Nearby, Raymond Terrace Veterinary Clinic urged its Facebook followers to seek emergency snake bite treatment in Newcastle over the long weekend, as it had run out of antivenom.
The clinic treated four snake bites in just 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Mr Lantry said if someone thinks their pet has been bitten, seek veterinary assistance as soon as possible.
"Do not attempt to catch or kill the snake. Focus on getting your pet to the vet," he said.
To prevent a snake and pet interaction, his advice is to keep them inside or in snake-proofed enclosures when possible.
"I use pvc piping along fence lines for snakes/lizards to retreat to, to avoid my pets. Seek snake avoidance training for dogs," he said.
Mr Lantry encourages the community to join the 'Australian Snake Identification, Education + Advocacy [ASIEA]' Facebook group for snake identification tips and education.
Meanwhile, Cessnock District Rescue Squad has responded to two snake relocation call outs in the last week at childcare centres, and said in both cases the snakes were in areas often used by children.
Australia's snake season usually lasts from September to April.
If you find a snake on your property you would like removed, find a nearby snake catcher at environment.nsw.gov.au.
