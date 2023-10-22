Maitland have re-signed league MVP Will Cranston-Lown for the 2024 season as the Mustangs look to retain the bulk of their grand final squad.
The Mustangs are firmly in a championship window and fell agonisingly short of a maiden grand final win against Sutherland in August.
After playing in the past two NBL1 East grand finals, Maitland will be amongst the favourites when the competition resumes in early 2024.
The 2023 season was Cranston-Lown's best in Maitland. The guard, who grew up in Bathurst, was named league MVP after averaging more than 20 points a game.
Incredibly, Cranston-Lown shot at 52 per cent from the field and at 55 per cent from beyond the perimeter.
Speaking ahead of this year's grand final, the former US collage player said he was settled and happy in Maitland.
"If we (Mustangs) keep winning here (I'd like to stay). There's nothing better than winning and having a good environment around you," he said. At the end of the day that's all I'm worried about."
On the Mustangs Facebook page, coach Luke Boyle said he was thrilled with Cranston-Lown's return.
"Returning as the reigning MVP and finishing as the runner-up only fuels the fire within, igniting a hunger for even greater success," he said. "Will's journey is far from over, and the best is yet to come."
The club will also look to retain key players Matt Gray and James Hunter in 2024. Dan Millburn announced earlier in the year this season was his last after his move to Queensland.
Maitland also has a core group of emerging youngsters in Billy Parsons, Joe Cole and Will Mortimore. Parsons was named youth league MVP this season.
