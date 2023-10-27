TRICK OR TREAT
CHISHOLM
The Waterford community in Chisholm will be overrun by some spooky characters on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31. There will be ghoulish guests on designated street corners throughout the community between 4.30pm and 7pm, and they will have no tricks - all treats. Pull together a costume and join the fun at 2 Settlers Boulevard.
STREET EATS
MORPETH
Join Maitland City Council on Friday from 5pm to 8pm for the monthly Street Eats event, and enjoy a selection of food trucks and live music at Ray Lawler Reserve in Morpeth. Whether you're with family or friends, it's the perfect opportunity for a picnic and some delicious bites. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-morpeth.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
This Saturday, embark on the 90 minute family friendly '150 Years Under Lock and Key Guided Tour' at Maitland Gaol, starting at 11am. Explore the rich history of Maitland Gaol, unearthing tales of heroes and villains. Gain insights into the evolving methods of prisoner rehabilitation at the oldest continually operating correctional facility in Australia. Get tickets ($30) at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
SKETCHES OF MYRTLE
SUN STREET STUDIOS
'Sketches of Myrtle' is an ongoing performance series by Maitland artist Matt Petherbridge that explores songs, poetry, and inspiration. Come along to Sun Street Studios this Saturday night from 7.30pm to 10pm, with tickets starting at $35. Get tickets at ifmaitland.org/2023-events.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Uncover Maitland's hidden secrets on Saturday night from 7.30pm to 9pm during Maitland's True Crime Tour. Walk in the footsteps of the town's most notorious figures and explore its dark side. Adult tickets are $34, book in at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
OPERARTÉ
EAST MAITLAND
Experience a unique blend of art and opera in the majestic St Peter's Church, East Maitland this Sunday from 1.30pm to 4pm. Morpeth Gallery and the Underground Opera Company will showcase celebrated arias from famous operas, sung by Australia's top opera singers and accompanied by captivating visuals of Gordon Hanley's metal point artworks. Get tickets ($95) at undergroundopera.com.au/opera-in-the-cathedral-operarte-maitland.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
