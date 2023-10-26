Now is your chance to see the iconic Morpeth Bridge lit up in bright red for End Polio Day.
The bridge has been lit up since Tuesday, October 24 and will remain red until the end of Friday night.
For the occasion, the Rotary Club of East Maitland is hosting the End Polio Now Cocktail Party on Friday, October 27 from 7pm to 11pm.
Originally planned for Hinton Arts Hall, the party has had a change of venue and will now be at The Whistler, Maitland.
Club members gathered at the Commercial Hotel, Morpeth on End Polio Day, Tuesday, October 24 to see the bridge in all its red glory.
Tickets for the cocktail party are on sale until Friday, October 27 at lunch time. Get tickets at trybooking.com/events/landing/1125014.
The Rotary club will take part in the District 9660 virtual walkabout to end polio. Visit rafflelink.com.au/end-polio-now for more information.
