New life will be breathed into the historic old Maitland Mercury building now plans to transform it into a 26-room hotel and function centre have been given the green light.
The buildings at 258 High Street and 2 Hunter Street will be renovated to have 26 hotel rooms, including nine serviced apartment rooms, hotel amenities including restaurant and bar, function centre and four commercial tenancies.
Maitland councillors moved to approve the development application on Tuesday, October 24.
Only two councillors, Sally Halliday and Mitchell Griffin, were against the application, citing problems with the lack of car parking.
The application has approval for 12 car parking spaces, and the opposing councillors argued this would not be enough for to accommodate those staying in the 26 rooms plus staff and restaurant and function centre patrons.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the project aligns with council's hopes to revitalise the eastern end of High Street.
"This is a great boost, not only for this beautiful historic building, but for this precinct," he said.
"To be able to bring in more people to revitalise this part of Maitland is important, and to provide those accommodation options.
"It's great for the neighbouring businesses here in Maitland as well, and the function centre is another great opportunity."
Cr Penfold said the development application complies with council's heritage rules.
"The application went through a rigorous process of being assessed to comply with our heritage wants and needs and rules with regard to Maitland and maintaining beautiful historic buildings like this," he said.
All historic buildings on site will be retained, and its contribution to the Heritage Conservation Area will be preserved on existing buildings which present to the streets.
The entire site is listed by council as a local heritage item known as the 'Maitland Mercury'.
Maitland Mercury staff moved out of the building in 2012 after 170 years of producing the newspaper at the site.
The works will include developing the hotel and associated facilities, creating a new third level, restoration and repair of facades and openings, construction of a lift and cool room, re-grading at the rear of the site to accommodate 12 car parking spaces, new retaining walls, and associated landscaping works.
The applicant is Maitland-based consultant Hill Top Planners, and the owner is Quicksilver Holdings Pty Ltd.
