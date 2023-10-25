The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland City Council approves DA to turn old Maitland Mercury building into hotel and function centre

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's manager City Experiences and Economy Caroline Booth and Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold outside the old Maitland Mercury building. Picture by Simone De Peak
Council's manager City Experiences and Economy Caroline Booth and Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold outside the old Maitland Mercury building. Picture by Simone De Peak

New life will be breathed into the historic old Maitland Mercury building now plans to transform it into a 26-room hotel and function centre have been given the green light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.