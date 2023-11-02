The Maitland Mercury
Lifeblood Maitland gets behind Movember with special bandage design

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:00pm, first published November 2 2023 - 1:21pm
A blood donor with his Movember bandage. Picture supplied
Maitland Mo's and people across the country are being called on to donate blood or plasma this Movember.

