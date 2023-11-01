Rob Flanagan hasn't had much time to reflect.
After arriving back in the Hunter on Saturday afternoon, the Cessnock business owner was back at work on Sunday morning.
"We got back to McDonald Jones Stadium at three o'clock and I was at work Sunday morning at eight o'clock with the Stomp Festival," he said.
"We had a couple of days in Katmandu after and it was a bit of time to reflect. It was a really special group," he said.
"The camaraderie in those blokes was really special and everyone has everyone's back. There were some tough times throughout the nine days."
Through mental and physical pain, Flanagan and 20 other trekkers representing the Mark Hughes Foundation reached Everest Base Camp, raising more than $500,000 for brain cancer research.
The party was led by the inspirational Hughes and Knights Old Boys Danny Buderus and Bill Peden. Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson also answered the call.
"Him (Robinson) and the leadership group Bedsy (Buderus), Billy Peden and Jamie Forbes they were all terrific and I can't speak highly enough of them," he said.
"We did everything together as a unit. In the morning John Gannon did some stretching and breathing exercises and then Robbo gave us the coaches warm-up."
For Flanagan, who has raised almost $50,000 alone, the trek has special significance.
"In the last couple of years I've had a bit of a rough trot. I lost dad," he said.
"It was 12 months Saturday funnily enough, the day we got back. And it was to raise money for the foundation and to show my kids that if you put your mind to it there's nothing you can't achieve."
The team started with an acclimatisation day at Namche Bazaar before the group trekked to Dingboche, a sherpa village in north east Nepal.
They reached Chukking Ri at 5550 metres on October 22 and hiked across the world's highest glacier, Khumbu Glacier, the most difficult stage of the journey.
Despite food deteriorating in the extreme altitude and temperatures dropping to minus 25 degrees, Flanagan said it was an experience he will always cherish.
Family and friends were able to follow the group's travels on social media.
"I spoke to the family and got the green light and the daughter said as long as I come back which I've done," Flanagan said.
"With Wi-Fi, I don't know how I would have gone six years ago because obviously the Wi-Fi has improved out of sight since last time they went. I could pretty well stay in contact with the family the whole way."
The Kurri Weston Mulbring Cricket Club president said he was proud the entire group were able to compete the journey, some struggling with altitude, sickness and injury.
"We passed a lot of people that didn't get there. There was two sisters who were actually taking their brother's ashes to base camp, he passed away from brain cancer," he said.
"They only made it half way just to give some context. If there wasn't 20 blokes around me it would have been very difficult."
The money raised is essential in funding the MHF Brain Cancer Care Coordinators in the Hunter New England and Mid North Coast health districts.
If you would like to donate visit https://islandpeakchallenge.gofundraise.com.au/cms/home
