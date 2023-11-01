The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Rob Flanagan completes Everest Base Camp trek to raise vital MHF funds

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
November 1 2023 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Flanagan with Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson after reaching Everest Base Camp. Picture supplied
Rob Flanagan with Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson after reaching Everest Base Camp. Picture supplied

Rob Flanagan hasn't had much time to reflect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.