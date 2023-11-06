Soccer fever was running high at Millers Forest Public School when players from the Newcastle Jets landed in the school's playground last week.
Following their recent success at the NSW Small Schools Knockout Competition, the Millers Forest students were thrilled to meet their local A-league heroes.
Many of them expressing to the two Jets players that it was the Jet's men and women's teams who inspired them in their own school school journey.
The Jets visit was part of the Jets Learn program and classroom teacher Jessica Baker said it was an amazing opportunity for the students.
"The students absolutely loved having the two Jets players at our school," she said.
"Kindergarten to Year 6 were both as excited as each other."
Newcastle Jets striker Archie Goodwin and right-back Carl Jenkinson ran drills with the students that taught speed, skill and strategy.
Ms Baker said an opportunity like the Jets clinic encourages students that plan to follow a path in soccer to continue to chase their dreams.
"We have had students who don't usually play soccer take up soccer on weekends and we have had more students try out for our school soccer team," she said.
"Sport brings our school together as a team and highlights the importance of exercise and training."
The students, who were chuffed to meet the players, made a card for the Jets to show their appreciation for the visit.
"The students also received a small Jets football and took the opportunity to get it signed and take photos with the two players," Ms Baker said.
The program is conducted through the Greater Bank. For more information and to register for further events visit the website: https://www.greater.com.au/jetslearn
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.