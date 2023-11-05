The Maitland Mercurysport
Tenambit-Morpeth import Van Den Heever smashes ton in big win against Western Suburbs

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 5 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:12am
Tenambit Morpeth batter Thomas Van Den Heever scored 131 off just 102 balls against Western Suburbs at Morpeth Oval on Saturday, November 4. Picture supplied.
Tenambit Morpeth import Thomas Van Den Heever smashed 131 of just 102 balls to steer the Bulls to a rare win against competition heavyweights Western Suburbs at Morpeth Oval on Saturday, November 4..

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

