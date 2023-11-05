Tenambit Morpeth import Thomas Van Den Heever smashed 131 of just 102 balls to steer the Bulls to a rare win against competition heavyweights Western Suburbs at Morpeth Oval on Saturday, November 4..
Van Den Heever hit 20 fours and three sixes in his second century in just four innings for the Bulls, following a quick-fire 108 in the Bulls' round two win against City United.
His English mate Billy Amas made 50 off 32 deliveries and captain Adam Sidoti was able to enjoy the fire works at the other end with a comfortable 63 in the anchor role as the Bulls' compiled 9/287 for an 111-run win against the Plovers who were all out for 176.
Van Den Heever, who came in after opener Lachie Heit was dismissed for a duck, was eventually bowled by Josh Edmonds with the score on 2/185.
Amas and Sidoti took the score to 259 when Amas was out and Sidoti was dismissed just one run later.
It sparked a mini-collapse with Ryan Wind 18 and Cam Wynn 10 not out the only other batters to trouble the score board after the Bulls threatened to eclipse 300.
Curtis Pratt led the way with the ball for the Plovers taking 4-45 to contain the tail and Harry King took 2-59.
Sidoti said the Bulls still have a lot of improvements to make, but were progressing well.
"I think the most disappointing thing of the day was that we didn't get 300. Considering the start it was on the cards," he said.
Sidoti said Van Den Heever and Amos had been tremendous additions to the club and they both had fitted in really well with the team.
"Charl (Van Den Heever) and Billy are both top blokes and along with our coach Tom Irwin have added a real professional approach to our game," Sidoti.
"While the way we finished our innings was a bit disappointing our bowling effort was really good.
The Bulls welcomed back Syd Searle to the attack and he and opening bowling partner Cam Wyn accounted for four of the top five batters to finish with two wickets each.
After a mid-innings revival, Lachie Irwin struck with a run-out off his own bowling and two wickets to finish with 2-14.
The Bulls are fourth on the ladder on 16 points, just two points behind top two teams Kurri Weston Mulbring and Thornton and one point behind City United on 17.
City got the points in their second thriller in a row, hitting the winning run with just three balls to spare for a four-wicket win against Northern Suburbs.
Norths led by an unbeaten 101 by opener Sean Gibson and 48 by David Hancock posted a competitive 6/213 after being sent into bat by City.
Sam Jordan was the pick of the City bowlers taking 3-44 off his 10 overs.
City made 6/214 in reply with Josh Trappel continuing his superb form with the bat with 75, skipper Matt Trappel 40 and Tim Burton 31 off just 26 deliveries getting the job done.
Kurri-Weston Mulbring grabbed a share of top spot with opponents Thornton with an 100-run win against the Thunder.
No. 11 Elliott Maher was the stand out with the bat for the Warriors making 61 not out off just 43 balls to take their total to 9/233 off 50 overs with some late big hitting.
KWM's bowlers struck early and consistently to dismiss Thornton for just 133 in the 35th over. Thomas Long with 63 and Jack Reeves 22 were the Thunders' best with the bat.
Jacob Simmons took 3-23, Steve Abel 3-28 and Nicholas Neild 2-11 for the Warriors.
After a dismal start to the season, Eastern Suburbs collected their second win in a row with a 38-run victory against bottom of the table Raymond Terrace.
Easts were all out for 220 in the final over after Tom Porter (67) and Tom Lovegrove (41) gave them a strong start and Harrison Johnstone chipped in with a valuable 55.
Brayden Brooks with 3-33 off 10 and Bryce Smith 3-10 off 2.4 had the best returns for the Lions.
The Lions batted through their innings to make 8/182, but couldn't match the require run rate. Jaxon Brooks made 39, Daniel Harden 31 and skipper Daniel Upward 20.
Jett Lee took 4-28 off his 10 overs and Johnstone finished with 2-16 off five.
