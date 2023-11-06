There will be smiles, healthy competition and great prizes at Early Links' East Maitland trivia night on Friday, raising money for a new youth hub.
To be held at East Maitland Bowling Club on Friday, November 10, the night will feature a fun trivia quiz, a silent auction and raffle prizes.
The new youth hub which the event will help fund will be at the Early Links office in Kurri Kurri, and will be a fun and welcoming environment where young people feel at home.
Many local businesses have generously donated prizes for the auction and raffle, including the Newcastle Knights, Bunnings Warehouse, 4 Pines Brewing, Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, Heart HR, Glandore Hunter Valley, Franky's Dumplings Noodles and Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Tickets for the trivia night are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight and can be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/early-links-2023-trivia-night.
The event will start at 7pm and end at 10.30pm, and will have a licenced bar and food available for purchase.
All are welcome to come along and join the fun while supporting a fantastic cause that helps young people achieve their goals and dreams.
Early Links is a registered charity and NDIS provider, which empowers people with additional needs and their families by supporting inclusion.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.