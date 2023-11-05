Norths all-rounder Sean Gibson's maiden ton almost upsets premiers

Northern Suburbs all-rounder Sean Gibson's maiden ton almost delivered his side an unlikely win against reigning premiers City United at Robins Oval on Saturday.
Gibson's effort had seemingly bettered the formidable best of City's batting line-up until fast bowled turned batting saviour Tim Burton hit an unbeaten 31 off just 26 balls to seal a 6/214 to 6/213 win with three balls to spare
Norths skipper Jordan Callinan said the quietly spoken Gibson had not only scored his maiden century, but it was his first 50 in first grade as well.
"He has been in the 40s a few times this year and last year. I always say to him at training and we've been working really hard over the last two years to get him to play his game," Callinan said
"We would say to him 'you are get himself set and then try to be an aggressor and be something you aren't'.
"We told him, 'Your game is better when you stick to what you know, define your tactics where you let them bowl to you so you can turn your ones and two over and get fours every now and then'.
"It's when he chases shots he doesn't need to play that he gets out.
"It came together today. He got that first 50 and then to go on and get 100 was great.
"He has been building and building and working in the off-season and doing throw downs with his dad. It was good to see him ton up. His mum and dad were there, it was really good to share that moment with him."
While the result was not there in the end, Callinan is super proud of his young team and believes they will take plenty from pushing the reigning premiers all the way.
It was City's second thrilling finish in a row, following their tied game against Kurri Weston in which they both finished on 257 last round.
"There was grand final atmosphere there for the last 10 or 15 overs," Callinan said. "Josh and Matt Trapell steered the ship early on and got them into a good position to get them home and then Timmy Burton had the innings of his life.
"It's three games in a row that we've batted our overs out. We recovered from 4/60 with Gibbo scoring a ton and David Hancock making 48 to finish at 6/213 and it gave us a chance to defend a total.
"Josh and Matt (Trappel) steered the ship early and obviously getting Josh out on 75 is always handy.
"I thought we had it in the last three or four overs when they were going about 10 an over. It can be a matter of an inch too short or too long and you pay in those circumstance but the boys bowled pretty well.
"We did the damage earlier with 22 extras which isn't good enough."
"Very proud of the boys, you can't fault the effort and we're not too far from getting it all right and getting a few more wins."
Norths led by an unbeaten 101 by opener Sean Gibson and 48 by David Hancock posted a competitive 6/213 after being sent into bat by City.
Sam Jordan was the pick of the City bowlers taking 3-44 off his 10 overs. Fletcher Cousins (2-48) and Zac Mexon (2-38) both picked up two wickets for Norths.
