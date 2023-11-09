Maitland Arts Council's first event since before COVID has demonstrated the community's strong appetite for the arts with the event completely selling out weeks ahead.
Strings in Spring will be held in the Evans Room at Maitland Town Hall on Saturday, November 18, and feature delightful music from the Hunter String Quartet and guitarist Graeme McCutcheon.
It will be an elevated evening of canapes, cocktails, dinner, live music and socialising with friends.
Maitland Arts Council president Pennie Kearney said the newly reformed organisation has some wonderful events planned for 2024.
"The vision is a commitment to offering a variety events and a range of local talent across the city and beyond," she said.
"Watch this space, because 2024 will have at least three events plus one for children.
"Certainly the focus of the art council is to support local talent, that's our big thing."
While the committee is still digging through the archives to discover exactly how old the organisation is, they can say it's decades old with certainty.
It has a long history in Maitland of supporting local talent and fostering connection through its events.
The committee is working on rejuvenating the organisation into modern times, with the upcoming launch of their new website and online ticketing.
"We want to re-engage with people who have been longtime supporters and audiences, but also with our new website and our new upgraded approach to reaching people we want to hopefully engage with a whole new wave of people," Ms Kearney said.
"This is an opportunity for people to congregate, talk to each other and enjoy each other's company.
"One of our goals is to reinvigorate the city, we're not the only ones doing it but it just means it's another opportunity for the people of Maitland and surrounds to enjoy each other's company."
