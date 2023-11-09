Maitland residents are expected to turn out in their hundreds on Saturday, November 11 to mark Remembrance Day.
Services will be held in East Maitland and Maitland to remember and pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service.
Maitland RSL sub-branch will host its service at the Maitland Park cenotaph at 10.30am.
Air Force squadron leader Cain Taylor will give the Remembrance Day address, and a catafalque party from RAAF Base Williamtown will be standing guard at the memorial.
East Maitland RSL sub-branch will host its service at the East Maitland War Memorial, opposite East Maitland Public School at 10.25am for a 10.30am start.
A catafalque party and guest speaker will be attending from the Australian Army's Lone Pine Barracks in Singleton.
Every year, on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, a minute's silence is observed and dedicated to the soldiers who died fighting for their country.
It's observed on this time and date, as at 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare and marked the end of World War I.
The conflict involved more than 70 million people and left between nine and 13 million dead. As many as one third of these people were left with no grave.
Originally known as Armistice Day, it was renamed Remembrance Day after World War II to commemorate those who were killed in both World Wars.
