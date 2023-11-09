The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

When and where to mark Remembrance Day 2023 in Maitland and East Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Day 2022 at Maitland Park. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Remembrance Day 2022 at Maitland Park. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Maitland residents are expected to turn out in their hundreds on Saturday, November 11 to mark Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.