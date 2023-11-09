A free family open day and summer season launch at East Maitland Aquatic Centre on Saturday, December 2 is sure to make a splash.
Visit the pool for free between 10am and 4pm and join the free activities, including learn to swim assessments, laser tag and lawn games, and a barbecue.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said it's the perfect way to dive into summer.
"This is a great opportunity for friends and family to take a dip and enjoy a free visit to the newly repaired East Maitland Aquatic Centre," Cr Penfold said.
Council's group manager culture, community and recreation Judy Jaeger said after reopening the facility a few weeks ago, the open day will be a chance to welcome people back to the pool.
"We know the community has been looking forward to returning to East Maitland pool and we're excited to welcome them back to the facility throughout summer," Ms Jaeger said.
For more information on the open day, visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/summer.
