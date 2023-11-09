The Maitland Mercury
Free family fun day to be held at East Maitland Aquatic Centre

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:01pm
There will be lots of fun to be had at East Maitland Aquatic Centre on December 2, including free entry. Picture supplied
A free family open day and summer season launch at East Maitland Aquatic Centre on Saturday, December 2 is sure to make a splash.

